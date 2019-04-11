BEIJING, April 11 (APP):A number of Pakistani companies will participate in the fifth Maritime Silk Road Brands Expo scheduled to open in Shishi of Quanzhou, in East China’s Fujian province on April 18.

To date, 362 companies from over 40 countries and regions including Pakistan, France, South Korea, Italy, Japan, Australia, Russia, Indonesia, Mongolia and India, have confirmed their participation, according to China Daily here on Thursday.

This year’s exhibition, organized by the China Chamber of International Commerce, and supported by such organizations as China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and the World Trade Center Association will cover an area of 26,000 square meters, with 700 booths.

Quanzhou is one of the three economically strong cities in Fujian, the other two being Fuzhou and Xiamen.

In 2018, the city’s gross domestic product was 845.8 billion yuan ($126 billion), the highest among cities in Fujian for the 20th consecutive year.

The trade volume between Quanzhou and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road countries and regions reached 91.1 billion yuan last year.

Exports from Shishi, a county-level city in Quanzhou, were sent to 168 countries and regions of six continents.