Pakistani companies keen to invest in Iraq’s construction sector: Zulfi

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, has said that Pakistani companies were interested to participate in development activities in Iraq by investing in its construction sector.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Iraqi Minister of Labour Dr Basam Al-Zaman Majeed Al-Rubaei, which was held in Baghdad, capital of Iraq, the other day, says a message received here on Thursday.