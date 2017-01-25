Pakistani community playing productive role in France: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to France Moin ul Haq Wednesday said the Pakistani community due to its entrepreneurship skills,

peace loving nature and hardworking qualities was playing an active and constructive role in the development, progress and prosperity of Montfermeil in particular and France in general.

He said this during his meeting with Xavier Lemoine, Mayor of the city of Montfermeil, near Paris.

According to a message received here from Paris, the Ambassador apprised the Mayor that over 100,000 strong Pakistan community, which largely lived in and around Paris, was mostly engaged in trade, construction, services and hospitality sectors.

They were law-abiding citizens and contributing their due share in the progress and prosperity of France as a peaceful community, he added.

The Ambassador thanked the Mayor for his support to the Pakistani community.

He said that Pakistan greatly valued its friendly and close relations with France. Both the countries were desirous of expanding and strengthening their bilateral relations, especially in the fields of trade, investment, defence, education and culture, he added.

The Ambassador also apprised the Mayor of various initiatives conceived by the Embassy to introduce Pakistan’s rich cultural and folk traditions, archaeological and historical treasures and scenic beauty to the people of France.

The Mayor appreciated the positive role played by Pakistani community in his city and also extended his full support to the Embassy for organizing cultural and heritage related events of Pakistan in Montfermiel.