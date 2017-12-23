Pakistani Christians enjoy full freedom: Kamran Michael

LAHORE, Dec 23 (APP):Federal Minsiter for Statistics Senator

Kamran Michael has said that Pakistani Christians are enjoying

full religious freedom and equal rights in the country.

Addressing at Christmas cake cutting ceremony held at Unique

College here on Saturday, he said, “We are lucky that we are living

in a free country, adding that festivities become meaningless for

the enslaved”.

Federal Minsiter Kamran Michael said Christians had played

very important role in the progress, security and solidarity of

the country. He said that the birth of Christ bring a message

of love and peace to the mankind.

Kamran Michael said Christmas was about sharing happiness

and giving presents, stressing that Unique Group of Institutions

must be praised for holding a beautiful Christmas cake cutting

ceremony for Christians students, teachers and the staff.

Former MNA Joel Amir Sahotra hold a special prayer for the

solidarity and prosperity of the country. Christmas gifts were

distributed among the children, while Eidi was distributed among

the teachers and the staff by the Chairman Unique Group of

Institutions Prof. Abdul Manan Khurram.

Asian Gold Medalists in weight lifting Twinkle Sohail and Sybil

Sohail represented the Christian youth leaders while Musician Pervaiz

Paras Khan were the guests of honour on the occasion. Former MNA

Mr. Joyel Sohtra, Shakil Ahmad Khokhar Member Punjab Assembly, Rector

UGI Prof. Amjad Ali Khan and Director Admin Prof. Jahanzeb Anwar

Malik were also present on the occasion.

Later, Christmas cake was cut by Federal Minsiter Senator

Kamran Michael and Chairman Unique Prof Abdul Manan Khurram

along with the members of Christian Community.