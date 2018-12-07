ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP):Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fahmida Mirza Friday said the Christian community of Pakistan had always played a vital role towards the progress and prosperity of the country.
She stated this while addressing the merry Christmas and happy New Year celebrations organized by Pakistan Christian Forum (PCF).
Pakistani Christian community plays vital role in socio-economic development: Fahmida
ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP):Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fahmida Mirza Friday said the Christian community of Pakistan had always played a vital role towards the progress and prosperity of the country.