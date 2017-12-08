Pakistani, Chinese journalists stress close collaboration between their media outlets

SHANGHAI, Dec 8 (APP):The journalists of Pakistan and China have stressed close collaboration between the media organizations of their countries to strengthen ties at the government and people-to-people levels and in different areas including trade, energy infrastructure and culture.

The views were expressed during a visit of Pakistani journalists to Beijing and Shanghai under a short-term training course, which was organized by Chinese Embassy in Islamabad in collaboration with Renmin University of Beijing.

The course, aimed at developing cooperation between the media of two countries, was attended by representatives from Pakistani newspapers, television channels and wire services including APP.

During a visit to China’s leading English language newspaper ‘Shanghai Daily’, the Pakistani delegation was received by Deputy Editor-in-Chief Zhong Yi who apprised the journalists that Shanghai Daily, being the subsidiary of Shanghai United Media Group, was the country’s one of the largest media group running over 20 newspapers and magazines with 7,000 workers and carrying out other side projects.

Xia Jin, Director Foreign Affairs of Shanghai Daily during briefing to Pakistani journalists said his newspaper was keen to develop close collaboration with Pakistani media and mentioned the already existing partnership with Islamabad-based daily Pakistan Observer.

He expressed intent to maintain ties with Pakistani media groups on permanent basis and updated the delegation of his organization’s plan to send a media team to Pakistan next year.

He said in view of friendship between Pakistan and China, the media of two countries had a significant role to play and also to explore the immense potential of collaboration.

Xia said his organization was utilizing modern media technology and had also launched a digital media brand ‘Shine’ this October which provides information to its readers about China and Shanghai by means of breaking news, opinion and analysis.

He also informed the delegation about Shine’s website, mobile application and the dissemination of news through social media pages including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and WeChat.

The journalists also visited China’s prominent ‘Shanghai media Group’ (SMG) which is the country’s largest provincial media and cultural entity. The SMG’s media-related activities cover operation of media organizations, preparation and distribution of broadcasting material, entertainment, tourism and others.

Xin Zhong, Representative of SMG’s International Operations and Foreign Affairs said the Group had 15 cable and satellite television networks, 13 radio station frequencies, 15 digital pay-tv channels and six newspapers and journals.

He said there existed a huge scope for Chinese media to work on Pakistan’s diverse sectors including tourism, economy and culture, which he said would bring the two nations further closer.

He mentioned that ‘One Belt, One Road’ (OBOR) project was an important mega project, which was given due coverage by his organization. He said several conferences and programmes had also been held to create awareness among masses about OBOR, which would benefit the entire region.

During a visit to China Radio International (CRI) in Beijing, the journalists met media persons working at English and Urdu language news services.

Ms Zhao Qiao, Director of CRI’s Urdu Service briefed the delegation about the working of CRI’s urdu service.

Zhao, who uses her Urdu name as Mehwish, said CRI had a big network in Islamabad and called the need for more media exchanges between Pakistan and China.

The Pakistani journalists during their interaction with media experts at different Chinese media outlets gave proposals on highlighting the importance of China Pakistan Econo mic Corridor (CPEC), situation of media in Pakistan, Sino-Pak relations besides stressing the need to keep a close contact between the media organizations of two countries.