Pakistani basketball team wins gold medal in regional special games in Abu Dhabi

ISLAMABAD, March 20 (APP):The Pakistani Basketball Men team secured first position in the Basketball event during the ongoing Middle East North Africa

(MENA) Special Olympics Regional Games, being held in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates from 14-23 March 2018.

Ambassador of Pakistan to UAE, Moazzam Ahmad Khan congratulated the team and officials for bringing laurels to the country,

a message received here Tuesday said.

The ambassador also distributed the medals to the Pakistani team in a ceremony and appreciated the resolve and commitment of

the players for exhibiting high standards of professionalism and sportsmanship during the competition.

Ambassador Khan also lauded the role of UAE government in patronizing a number of programmes in order to build an inclusive

society. In this regard, he congratulated the UAE government for successfully holding the games.

A 17 member contingent comprising Pakistan men and women athletes are participating in the Regional Games. More than 1,200

athletes from 33 countries are competing in 16 different sports.