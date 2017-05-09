Pakistani-Americans urged to enter mainstream politics

CHICAGO, May 9 (APP): Pakistan’s Consul General in Chicago, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi has urged Pakistani-Americans to enter the mainstream of United States’ political and social life to raise their profile.

“It is the need of time,” he said in his keynote speech at the ‘Pakistan Night’ celebrated at Wichita State University, Kansas.

Tirmizi is currently visiting Kansas State to attend events being organized to celebrate 70th Anniversary of Pakistan’s independence.

The ‘Pakistan Night’ event was attended by a large number of

students, faculty members of the Wichita State University and members of the Pakistani-American community of the region.

Pakistani-American students performed folk dances and served the traditional Pakistani dishes to the guests.

The Consul General briefed the audience about the Pakistani society,

culture, education system and tourism opportunities. He particularly spoke about economic revival of the country in the recent years and referred to the reports of international publications and magazines testifying the progress.

Tirmizi said that such events highlight Pakistan’s rich cultural

heritage and should be regularly held to present the true image of Pakistan. He urged the Pakistani students to invite their fellow students to visit Pakistan to experience the warmth and hospitality of the Pakistani people. In this connection, Tirmizi referred to the recent visit of the students of Northeastern University to Pakistan and their overwhelmingly positive reviews.

He further said that cultural exchange is one of the key factors to achieve excellence in bilateral relations between any two countries.

Consul General Tirmizi also met Anthony Vizzini, Provost and Senior Vice President of Wichita State University, and urged him to explore cooperation between educational institutions of Pakistan and United States.

Vice President Wichita State University thanked the Consul General for

his visit to the University and appreciated the Pakistan Consulate’s support for Pakistani-American community in organizing cultural events in Midwestern Universities like Wichita State University.