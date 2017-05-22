Pakistani American organizations host reception for Ambassador Aizaz

ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP): A number of Pakistani American Organizations

came together last evening in Houston to host a reception for Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US, Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry.

According to Pakistan Embassy, Washington DC, the community leaders,

students, businessmen, and Pakistani Americans from different walks of life met the Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry and expressed their views on how to further strengthen Pakistan-US ties.

The consul general, in her welcome remarks, highlighted the important

role being played by the Pakistani diaspora in promoting the positive image of Pakistan.

The ambassador paid rich tribute to the role of US-based Pakistanis not

only in strengthening Pakistan’s economy but also in showcasing soft image and goodwill for the country.

He also informed the audience that improving the consular facilitation

is a high priority for the embassy and our four consulates.

He informed the participants about the improving security situation in

the country due to the successes in our fight against terrorism and the resolve of the government to root out the extremist and anti Pakistan forces.

He also highlighted economic turnaround of the country and the new

investment opportunities it provides to the investors.

In his concluding remarks, the ambassador called upon the young

Pakistani Americans to build upon the achievements of the previous generation and to play an active role in local politics.

On the occasion, the ambassador was presented with a shield from the

notable community members.