ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP):A 4-member writers and scholar delegation of Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL)’s on Wednesday visited famous sites of Forbidden City and Temple of Heaven in China.

The delegation comprising of Amjad Islam Amjad, Dr. Adal Soomro, Bushra Farrukh and Dr. Rashid Hameed, Director General Pakistan Academy of Letters are visiting Beijing, China on the invitation of China Writers Association (CWA), said a press release issued here.