Pakistan world’s largest host of refugees : UNHCR

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP): Pakistan continued to host the

largest number of refugees in the world (1.45 million), nearly all

from Afghanistan, said a report of United Nations High Commission

for Refugees (UNHCR).

Pakistan has generously hosted the world’s largest refugee

population for three decades, and it was essential to mobilise more

support from the international community, said report.

At the same time voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees

from Pakistan to Afghanistan has also been the largest in the world.

Since March 2002, UNHCR has facilitated the return of

approximately 4.1 million registered Afghans from Pakistan.