Pakistan won’t be deterred by Indian war threats: FM Qureshi

MULTAN, Feb 19 (APP)::Pakistan categorically said on Tuesday that it would not be deterred by Indian war threats and in case of any misadventure, it reserved the right to retaliate in a befitting manner.

“It is easy to wage war but it is very difficult to wrap it up,” said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi while talking to the media persons here at Circuit House.

He said Pakistan would act promptly since India was creating an environment of jingoism among its people after the Pulwama incident.

The foreign minister said that Indian leadership should not disturb peace in the region for the sake of its internal politics. Pakistan would cooperate in case India provides “actionable evidence” about Pulwama incident, he added.

He said that India was trying to isolate Pakistan diplomatically, but it would not succeed in its designs.

He reiterated that Pakistan would not allow anyone to use its soil for terrorism.

Pakistan had rendered over 70,000 sacrifices in the war against terror, he said adding that they could feel the sufferings and pains of families of those who had lost their dear-ones in war the against terrorism.