ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP):State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, in a tweet on her social media account, said, she was proud of to share that Pakistan had been elected as an Executive Board Member of the first United Nations Habitat Assembly.

Later, in her another tweet, she informed that it was another crowning achievement for the country to win the World Habitat Award.

Zartaj Gul made these announcements during her visit to the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN- Habitat)’s first-ever Assembly from May 27 to 31 in Nairobi, Kenya.