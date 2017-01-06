Pakistan win President Gold Cup International Squash Tournament; President awards trophies

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP): Pakistan on Friday won the President Gold Cup International Squash Tournament in a thrilling final match between Pakistan’s Farhan Mehboob and Leo Au of Hong Kong held here.

Started on December 30, last, the tournament was participated by 48 players including 10 foreigners coming from Hong Kong and Egypt.

President Mamnoon Hussain gave away trophies to the winner and the runner-up of the tournament that had been sponsored by Serena Hotels.

The president was accompanied by Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, also President of Pakistan Squash Federation and Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Riaz Hussain Pirzada.

Farhan Mehmoob won three of five games by overall 51-34 scores. During all five games Farhan and Leo Au scored 11-4, 11-4, 8-11, 10-12 and 11-3.

After defeating the adversary in first two games, Farhan lost third and fourth but managed his victory in the last game by scoring 11-3.

The enthralled spectators hailed the performance of the players particularly Farhan Mehboob who also stood victorious in the Chief of the Air Staff Squash Championship held last month.

The prize money of the tournament was $25,000.

For the final contest, Jamshed Gul Khan was referee and was assisted by Sajjad Ahmed and Asif Khan.

Among the distinctive figures present at the occasion also included squash legends Qamar Zaman and Jahangir Khan who were received huge applause from the spectators.

In the end, Chief of the Air Staff gave a tournament memento to the president who later also had a group photo with both the players as well as organizers of the tournament.