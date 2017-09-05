Pakistan will extend moral support for Kashmiris : Barjees

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (APP): Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Barjees Tahir said on Tuesday that Pakistani nation is standing with the people of occupied Kashmir and would extend moral support to them.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, he said international community

has recognized the stance of Pakistan to provide right of self-

determination to the people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

The Minister said Pakistan has raised at International forums the Indian state terrorism against people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, unprovoked firing on the line of control and killing of innocent people.

About US President Donald Trump’s policy statement about Pakistan, he said the entire Pakistani nation has rejected the allegations.