Pakistan will be an emerging market: Bloomberg

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): Before MSCI Inc. upgrades the country to

emerging market status, 500 million dollars of Pakistani stocks may be purchased, Bloomberg reported.

According to EFG-Hermes Holdings SAE, Pakistani stocks will be so

popular for foreign funds that the stock market will attract resources much more than before MSCI Inc. upgrades the country to emerging market status.

Ali Khalpey from an investment bank in Cairo says that there may be 500 million dollars of entry to country’s stocks on 31 May.

If we compare this with previous years, Pakistan received 532 million

dollars of investments totally in 2010. KSE 100 Index raised 6.8 percent this month and it broke the records.