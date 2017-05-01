Pakistan welcomes President Erdogan’s offer to help in resolving Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (APP): Pakistan on Monday welcomed the Turkish President’s offer to strengthen the dialogue process among the stakeholders for resolving the Kashmir issue.

Ahead of his arrival in New Delhi, President Erdogan remarked: ‘India and Pakistan were both friends of Turkey and he wanted to help strengthen the dialogue process among the stakeholders for resolving the Kashmir issue,’ foreign office said in a statement issued here.

“The Turkish President has also called for a multilateral approach to settle the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, while calling for an immediate end to bloodshed in Indian occupied Kashmir, which we welcome,” the statement added.

It said, the situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, especially in terms of human rights violations and implications for the regional and global security, due to the unresolved dispute have raised serious concerns across the globe.

Recently, the UN, the OIC and International Community, including the US, have urged the early resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute given the perils for the regional peace and security.

Pakistan has always welcomed the statements and endeavours aimed at addressing the human rights issues in IoK and the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, the statement concluded.