Pakistan welcomes historic Koreas summit

ISLAMABAD, Apr 29 (APP):Pakistan Sunday welcomed the historic summit between President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea (ROK) and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) at Panmunjom on April 27 and hoped that it would lead to lasting peace, prosperity, stability, reconciliation and cooperation between the two Koreas as well as in the region.

“Pakistan has always encouraged the DPRK and RoK to resume meaningful negotiations and supported all efforts for smooth reunification of the Korean Peninsula, including the two summits between North and South Korea in June 2000 and 2007,” a Foreign Office statement said.

It had been Pakistan’s consistent position that all relevant parties should pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy to reduce tensions, refrain from any action that is inimical to peace and stability in the region and work towards achieving a comprehensive solution to the Korean Peninsula issue, it added.