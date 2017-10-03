Pakistan warns India against any cross-LoC strikes

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 3 (APP): A top Pakistani diplomat Tuesday sternly

warned India against its repeated threats to carry out “surgical strikes” across the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed Kashmir region, saying Pakistan would effectively respond to any Indian aggression.

“All I can say to them is: do not underestimate Pakistan’s resolve

and capacity to defend itself,” Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations, told the UN General Assembly.