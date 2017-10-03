UNITED NATIONS, Oct 3 (APP): A top Pakistani diplomat Tuesday sternly
warned India against its repeated threats to carry out “surgical strikes” across the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed Kashmir region, saying Pakistan would effectively respond to any Indian aggression.
“All I can say to them is: do not underestimate Pakistan’s resolve
and capacity to defend itself,” Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations, told the UN General Assembly.
Pakistan warns India against any cross-LoC strikes
