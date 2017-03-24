ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on
Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz on Friday said that Pakistan wanted to
talk with India on all issues including Kashmir.
Talking to PTV, he said, “We had started composite dialogue
with India and discussed many points.”
“Pakistan is for all and everyone should contribute for its
progress and building, ” he stated.
He said, “We will have to take forward the vision of a welfare
state of Quaid-e-Azam.”
He said that Quaid-e-Azam’s struggle and vision for freedom
movement would always be remembered. He said that the Quaid had given us the country where all the religions can hold their rights.
Sartaj Aziz said that Pakistan can achieve geo-political
success with collective efforts.
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government after coming into
power announced to strengthen internal security of the country.
Pakistan wants to talk with India on all issues: Sartaj
ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on