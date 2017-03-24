Pakistan wants to talk with India on all issues: Sartaj

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on

Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz on Friday said that Pakistan wanted to

talk with India on all issues including Kashmir.

Talking to PTV, he said, “We had started composite dialogue

with India and discussed many points.”

“Pakistan is for all and everyone should contribute for its

progress and building, ” he stated.

He said, “We will have to take forward the vision of a welfare

state of Quaid-e-Azam.”

He said that Quaid-e-Azam’s struggle and vision for freedom

movement would always be remembered. He said that the Quaid had given us the country where all the religions can hold their rights.

Sartaj Aziz said that Pakistan can achieve geo-political

success with collective efforts.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government after coming into

power announced to strengthen internal security of the country.