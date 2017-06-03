Pakistan wants to open new vistas of cooperation with Russia: Jatoi

ISLAMABAD, June 3 (APP): Minister for Industries and Production Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi has said that Pakistan desired opening new vistas of investment and cooperation with Russia.

He was talking to Russian Minister for Industry and Trade

Denis Manturov at Saint Petersburg in Russia, Radio pakistan

reported on Saturday.

He said that Russia must take advantage of Pakistan’s

investment friendly policies, especially auto policy.

Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi apprised the Russian Minister

about China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project, political and

economic stability and economic policies of the government.

The Russian minister also offered Pakistan investment in

Sukhoi Superjet 100.

The minister is representing Pakistan at Saint Petersburg

World Economic Form.