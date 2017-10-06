Pakistan wants reality based relations with US: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (APP): Minister for Defence Engineer
Khurram Dastgir Khan on Friday said Pakistan wanted reality based
relations with United States (US) and to work jointly against terrorism.
Talking to a private news channel, the minister said foreign
minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif had clearly presented Pakistan’s
stance in the US.
He said the US was present in the Afghanistan from last 16 years
but failed to establish peace there, adding American army
general had admitted that they had not complete control on the
Afghanistan’s land.
He said the US army had failed to restore peace in Iraq and
Afghanistan and wanted safe exit from Afghanistan but blaming
others for its failure.
Khurram Dastgir said US policy regarding Afghanistan was not
clear and no one was aware about its objectives for that country.
He said it was needed to assure US that India was still
an existing threat for Pakistan.
Replying to a question, he said Pakistan had started fencing
for securing its western border and Afghanistan should also do
the same and should initiate some concrete steps in this regard otherwise terrorism
would not be controlled properly in Afghanistan.
He said Pakistan had been fighting war against terrorism and
achieved a lot of success in it through operation Zarb-e-Azb and
Radd-ul-Fasaad.
