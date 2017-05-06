Pakistan wants good ties with neighbouring countries: Khaqan

RAWALPINDI, May 6 (APP): Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural

Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday said that Pakistan wanted good relations with the neighboring countries, but attacks at its soil from other countries could not be tolerated.

Talking to the media after presiding over a function of Jinnah Preparatory School Satellite Town here, he said the recent attack by the

Afghan forces was a severe violation of international laws.

He said Pakistan was fully capable to respond such heinous attacks.

A transparent investigation into the incident would expose the facts and would help avoid such incidents in future, he added.

Regarding Indian agent Kulbhushan Jadhav, Khaqan said he came to

Pakistan with a plan to destabilize the country.

Earlier, speaking at the school function, he said the Jinnah Preparatory Scahool had produced doctors, engineers, army officers and civil servants.

He said the students were the backbone of a nation as they would hold the reins of the country in future. For the purpose, a special emphasis should be laid on their training with imparting quality education.

The minister advised the students to pay attention towards studies

to achieve their goals in life. He also called upon the teachers to keep abreast with the latest research in their respective fields and abandon

the easier path of teaching just the books. The teachers should be

icons of knowledge, he added.

Principal Abdul Qadir Hayee highlighted 50 years’ performance of his school while students presented different tableaus and national songs on the occasion.