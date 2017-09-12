ISLAMABAD, Sept 12 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi Tuesday said that Pakistan had suffered massively due to
instability in Afghanistan, but it was committed for a peaceful
resolution of the Afghan issue.
Pakistan was more committed than any other country in
the region for peaceful resolution of the Afghan issue, which
should be Afghan-led and Afghan-owned, he told a group of media representatives from international outlets during an interview.
The prime minister reiterated that Pakistan was open to
close cooperation as Pak-Afghan ties were decades old and
could not be defined on the basis of one issue.
The issue of terrorism, of course, was an issue of
concern for Pakistan as it had done most in addressing it, he
added. “We had defeated it.”
He asked the media persons to visit Miran Shah and saw for
themselves how Pakistan’s military cleared the area by offering
great sacrifices in the war against terror.
Pakistan wants durable peace in Afghanistan: PM
ISLAMABAD, Sept 12 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan