Pakistan wants durable peace in Afghanistan: PM

ISLAMABAD, Sept 12 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Tuesday said that Pakistan had suffered massively due to

instability in Afghanistan, but it was committed for a peaceful

resolution of the Afghan issue.

Pakistan was more committed than any other country in

the region for peaceful resolution of the Afghan issue, which

should be Afghan-led and Afghan-owned, he told a group of media representatives from international outlets during an interview.

The prime minister reiterated that Pakistan was open to

close cooperation as Pak-Afghan ties were decades old and

could not be defined on the basis of one issue.

The issue of terrorism, of course, was an issue of

concern for Pakistan as it had done most in addressing it, he

added. “We had defeated it.”

He asked the media persons to visit Miran Shah and saw for

themselves how Pakistan’s military cleared the area by offering

great sacrifices in the war against terror.