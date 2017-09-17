Pakistan wants collaborative efforts to fight terrorism: PM

LONDON, Sept 17 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Sunday said that Pakistan wanted collaborative efforts to fight against terrorism, responding to a media report that the US could drop Pakistan as an ally.

Talking to the newsmen here, the prime minister said the National Security Committee had responded to the statement of US President Donald Trump and the very policy was being pursued by the government.

When asked whether the conspiracies were still being hatched against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, he said the conspiracies continued to go on which were supposed to be faced.

About the bye-election in NA-120 constituency of Lahore, the prime minister said he was yet unaware of the poll for being in a meeting and would comment on the subject after the results were announced.

He ruled out the impression of any political crisis in the country, saying that challenges continued to confront which were supposed to be countered.