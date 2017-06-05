Pakistan wants balanced relations with regional countries: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr.

Musadik Malik Monday said Pakistan’s foreign policy was of

maintaining balanced relations with regional countries.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government

had adopted foreign policy based on economic development and

Pakistan was following it.

Musadik Malik said the government had held many meetings

with heads of Iran and Afghanistan to develop our relations.

Huge Chinese investment under China-Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC) was evident of our effective foreign policy, he

said.

He said the government has clear policy of economic

development and to get access to central Asian states for trade

was our goal.

Dr. Musadik said that CPEC was center point of our foreign

policy and economic development and it would change fate of the

entire region.