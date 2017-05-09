Pakistan want good relations with all neighboring countries: Nafees

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP): Spokesman of Foreign Office Nafees Zakaria on Tuesday said Pakistan was a peace loving country and wanted to have peaceful relations with all the neighboring countries.

Talking to PTV, he said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif believe in peace and had always wanted good relations with all the neighboring countries on equality basis.

He said Pakistan had an important economic role in the region and CPEC was an example of this.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan and Iran both were Muslim brother countries and enjoying long lasting relations with each other.

He said exchange of delegations between the countries was a routine matter as it helps removing missunderstandings.