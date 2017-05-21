Pakistan values partnership with OIE for livestock development: Bosan

PARIS, May 21 (APP): Pakistan greatly values its partnership

with World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) for its livestock

development, disease control and overall poverty alleviation.

This was stated by Federal Minister for National Food Security

and Research Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan during his speech at the

85th General Session of OIE in Paris on Sunday, said a press release

received here.

The event was attended by delegates from 180 countries besides

observers from regional and international organizations.

Addressing the Plenary Session, the minister said that the

role of World Organization for Animal Health is vital for rural

socioeconomic development, food security and poverty alleviation,

particularly in developing countries like Pakistan.

He said that in Pakistan, socio economic development hinges

upon livestock development as over 8 million families derive 35 percent of

their income from this sector. Addressing the challenge of livestock

diseases remains a priority area for the government.

He commended OIE technical support for developing and

implementing disease control strategies and policies in Pakistan.

The minister informed the delegates that Pakistan was

successfully freed from rinderpest disease in 2007 and bird flu in

2008. It has also initiated a national program to eliminate foot and

mouth disease in animals.

He hoped that OIE General Assembly will develop guidelines for

the member states to organize their animal husbandry and treatment

practices on more scientific lines to better safeguard the health of

the livestock as well as of the human beings.

The minister termed OIE a valuable forum to deliberate new

ideas and solutions for addressing the existing problems and

bridging the gaps for qualitative development of livestock sector,

and for discussing and creating awareness for the challenges ahead.

The World Assembly of OIE delegates establishes the policies

of OIE, examines new inter-governmental standards covering animal

and zoonotic disease control methods; safety of international trade

in animal and animal products as well as animal welfare.