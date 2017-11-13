Pakistan values its ties with Saudi Arab: President

ISLAMABAD, Nov 13 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Monday said Pakistan values its relations with Saudi Arab and both the countries always supported each other at difficult times.

The president was talking to ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Ahmad Al-Maliki, who called on

him at the Aiwan e Sadr. Other high officials were also present during the meeting, a press release said.

He said the sincere relations between the two brotherly states was an example for the world.

He said Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were closely connected with each other on the basis of strong bonds of faith,

history and culture.

He said both brotherly countries enjoyed steadfast ties among various sectors of life and stressed upon further cementing of these relations in this regard.