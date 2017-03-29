ISLAMABAD, March 29 (APP): Minister for Defence Production Rana
Tanveer Hussain Wednesday said Pakistan attached great importance to its
relations with Belarus.
“Belarus is an important country and we attach high importance to
our relations with it,” he talking to Ambassador of Belarus Andrei G. Ermolovich said, who called on him in his office, a press release
said.
During the meeting, Rana underlined the need for enhanced
collaboration in the field of defence production and procurement between the
two countries.
The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, especially
cooperation in the field of defence production, showing interest to explore
new areas of collaboration.
The minister said Pakistan and Belarus cooperation in the field of
defence would provide healthy framework for both the countries.
He said there existed great potential to collaborate in the field of
defence between the two countries.
Rana recalled his visit to Minsk in 2014, terming it productive and
said the high level visits between the two countries had extensively
contributed to strengthen bilateral relations.
The minister said Pakistan and Belarus shared a cordial history of
bilateral relations in economy, trade and defence fields, saying “both the
countries are maintaining agreements on trade, economic cooperation and
investment.”
Pakistan values its relations with Belarus: Rana Tanveer
ISLAMABAD, March 29 (APP): Minister for Defence Production Rana