Pakistan values its partnership with OIE: Bosan

ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP): Minister for National Food Security Sikandar

Hayat Bosan has said that Pakistan greatly values its partnership with World Organization for Animal Health for its livestock development, disease control and overall poverty alleviation.

He said while addressing the 85th General Session of OIE in Paris,

a press release Monday said.

The event was attended by delegates from 180 countries besides observers

from regional and international organizations.

The minister said the role of World Organization for Animal

Health is vital for rural socioeconomic development, food security and poverty alleviation, particularly in developing countries like Pakistan.

He said in Pakistan, socio economic development

hinges upon livestock development as over 8 million families derive 35% of their income from this sector.

He said the challenge of livestock diseases remains a priority area for

the government.

The minister commended the OIE’s technical support for developing and

implementing disease control strategies and policies in Pakistan.

He informed the delegates that Pakistan was successfully freed from

rinderpest disease in 2007 and bird flu in 2008.

It has also initiated a national programme to eliminate foot and mouth

disease in the country, he added.

He hoped that the OIE General Assembly will develop guidelines

for the member states to organize their animal husbandry and treatment practices on more scientific lines to better safeguard the health of the livestock as well as of the human beings.

Bosan termed OIE a valuable forum to deliberate new ideas and

solutions for addressing the existing problems and bridging the gaps for qualitative development of livestock sector, and for discussing and creating awareness for the challenges ahead.

The World Assembly of OIE Delegates establishes the policies of OIE,

examines new inter-governmental standards covering animal and zoonotic disease control methods; safety of international trade in animal and animal products as well as animal welfare.