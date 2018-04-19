Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to form joint working group on trade, investment

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP):Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Thursday agreed to form a joint working group on trade and investment to boost bilateral

trade volume.The agreement was made at a meeting between high-ranking Ministerial delegation from Uzbekistan led by Uzbek Minister for Foreign Trade Khodjaev Jamshaid and Secretary Commerce Mohammad Younus Dagha here.

Uzbek delegation also included Chairman CCI of Uzbekistan, Adham Ikramov, Deputy Chairman of Association “Uztextile Industry”, Bahadir Alihanov, HoD, International Cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Trade, Azamat Yuldashev, Director on

Production and Investment of JSC “Uzagrotechmash”(Agricultural Machinery), Murad Bekmirzaev,, Deputy Head of Marketing Department of JSC “Uzagrotechmash”(Agricultural Machinery) Alisher, and Embassy officials. During the meeting, both sides

vowed to enhance trade relations between the two countries.

It was resolved that all out efforts would be made to remove impediments hampering bilateral trade including lack of direct

cargo links, safe and direct land route, removal of NTBs and efficient and effective banking channels.It was agreed that

institutional mechanism between both the countries needs to be upgraded.

The Secretary Commerce, Mohammad Younus Dagha proposed to form Joint Working Group (JWG) on Trade and

Investment.

The JWG would focus on exploring opportunities to enhance bilateral economic relations.

The Uzbek Minister agreed to the proposal. Afterwards the dates and venue of the 1st meeting of JWG either in Pakistan

or in Uzbekistan would be decided.