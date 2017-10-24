Pakistan, USA agree to continue pace, scope of high level engagements in future

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (APP)::Pakistan and the United States on Tuesday agreed to build upon the understandings reached in the dialogue process

and to continue the pace and scope of high level engagements in future.

The understanding reached between the two countries during a meeting of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the PM Office.

According to a statement issued by the PM Office, the US Secretary of State accompanied by a high-level delegation visited Islamabad. This was Tillerson’s first visit to Islamabad after assuming the office of US Secretary of State.

The visit was a follow-up to the meeting between Prime Minister Abbasi and US Vice President Mike Pence in New York in September 2017 in which the two sides agreed to resume full scale engagements between the two governments. Pakistan’s delegation included Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Defence Eng Khurram Dastagir Khan, Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, DG ISI, Secretary to the Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary.

The prime minister underlined the importance of high level engagements between the two countries and expressed satisfaction on the progress made during the interactions in recent months. He informed the visiting delegation of the significant strides Pakistan had made in improving its overall security and economic environment resulting in significantly improved business and investment opportunities available to foreign businesses and investors.

Talks covered in detail all aspects of bilateral relations, the regional situation, as well as the evolving international environment. The Pakistani delegation outlined the government’s policy of a peaceful neighbourhood and steps taken to promote cooperation and stability in Afghanistan and the region.

The US delegation was informed that progress in promoting peace and stability in the region was linked to the resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute. The ongoing grave violations of human rights by Indian occupation forces in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir were highlighted.

The US delegation was also apprised of the tremendous sacrifices made by the Pakistani nation, including the security forces and law enforcement agencies in the war against terror. The fact that the Pakistani security forces have successfully carried out the largest counter-terrorism operation was detailed along with Pakistan’s sustained commitment and interest in supporting peace and stability in Afghanistan as well as the broader region.

The delegation was also informed of the ongoing efforts on securing the Pak-Afghan border out of the national resources.