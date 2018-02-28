Pakistan, US want to move forward in mutual relationship: FO

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):The recent visit of United States National Security Council official Lisa Curtis is indicative that Pakistan and the USA want to move forward in their mutual relationship, Foreign Office Wednesday said.

During the weekly press briefing here, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said both the countries are trying to find common ground in their bilateral relations and this visit is part of those efforts which are happening outside public glare.

He said Pakistan has been conducting various counter terrorism operations to create regional stability. “Pakistan has been rendering numerous sacrifices in war against terrorism and world must realize its positions”, he added.

Replying to a question he said the government of Pakistan has been taking actions against all the deficiencies pointed out by the FATF.

“National Security committee has also decided to take all the regional countries on board regarding Pakistan’s status in FATF”, he added.

He said Pakistan has always maintained that the only solution of Afghan conflict lies in politically negotiated settlement, which is Afghan led and Afghan-owned.

He pointed out that military approach of seventeen years has failed to render desired results and increased miseries of Afghan civilians.

Replying to another query about statements by Indian army chief, the spokesman said these statements reflect the jingoistic mindset penetrating in Indian society.

He said as a responsible member of the international community, Pakistan opts not to reciprocate such statements. “Although, our armed forces are fully capable of responding to any threat,” he added.

Regarding development of drone technology by India, he said its use should be consistent with the principles of UN Charter and international human rights law and established norms of a responsible state.

He said development of drone technology by India is worrying in the context of its expanding military capabilities in conventional and non-conventional domains.

Dr Faisal said Indian occupation forces killed two Kashmiri youth who was detained in Tral and Hajin areas. Amnesty International in its Annual Report of 2017-18 has highlighted the impunity enjoyed by the Indian forces for human rights abuses”, he added.

He said Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA)’s ban on Pakistani artists is unfortunate. “Art and cinema which bring people together by acting as cultural bridges are being held hostage to hate and xenophobia, he said.