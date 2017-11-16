Pakistan-US sustained engagement critical to Afghanistan peace: US Senator

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16 (APP):”Sustained engagement between Pakistan and the United States remained critical to achieving peace in Afghanistan, US Senator Jack Reed said in a meeting with Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry here on Wednesday.

Ambassador Chaudhary has held meetings with several US lawmakers in recent weeks to apprise them of Pakistan’s perspective on the new US strategy for South Asia and the current situation in Afghanistan.

Senator Reed is the Ranking Member of Senate Armed Services Committee. He is also a member of Senate Appropriations and the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committees.

Ambassador Chaudhry informed the Senator that Pakistan had successfully reversed the tide of terrorism by clearing its tribal and border areas of all militant groups and the improved security situation is helping efforts to boost the country’s economy.

He said that the growing global recognition of Pakistan’s status as an emerging economy, improvement in the country’s security environment was helping attract foreign investors’ interest, including from corporate sector of America.

Ambassador Chaudhry emphasized that Pakistan wanted to work with the United States to bring peace to Afghanistan because Pakistan’s economic and security gains would be at risk if instability in Afghanistan continues.

He also expressed concern about the growth in ungoverned spaces inside Afghanistan, which were being used by terrorist elements to launch attacks against Pakistan. Appreciating Ambassador Chaudhry’s briefing, Senator Reed observed that continuing engagement between Pakistan and the United States remained critical to achieving peace in Afghanistan.