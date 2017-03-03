Pakistan, US relations to be strengthened further in days to come: Zakria

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP): Spokesman Foreign Office Nafees Zakria Friday said relations between Pakistan and United States would be strengthened further in days to come.

Talking to a news channel, he said there would be more opportunities for both the countries to further improve the ties.

He said Pakistan and United States had been fighting a war on terror

jointly for many years and both the countries had long cooperation into the matter.

To a question regarding relations with Afghanistan, he said Pakistan not only hold the relations with the government but also with the people of Afghanistan.