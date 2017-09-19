Pakistan, US can work together to attain common objectives: Foreign Secretary Janjua

NEW YORK, Sept. 19 (APP) : Pakistan considers relationship with the

United States as one of the most important ones and the two countries could work together to attain common objectives of defeating terrorists in the region, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua said during a meeting with US Under Secretary of State Tom Shannon in New York on Monday.

The Foreign Secretary arrived in New York on Sunday to attend the 72nd

session of the UN General Assembly. The meeting was held in a frank and cordial manner.

On Pakistan-US relations, the Foreign Secretary said that Pakistan had

always considered relations with the US as one of its most important relationships and there was a desire on Pakistan’s part to build this relationship further to the mutual benefit of both countries based on mutual trust and respect.

She said recent statements by the US had evoked strong public reaction

in Pakistan, but added that both countries could work together to attain common objectives such as defeating Daesh in Afghanistan and the region.

The Foreign Secretary also conveyed Pakistan’s viewpoint on the new US

strategy for the region and and emphasized that peace in Afghanistan is a high priority for Pakistan. She stressed that intra-Afghan dialogue is vital for bringing lasting peace to the country and the region.

Pakistan would continue to play a facilitating role for a peaceful

Afghanistan, the Foreign Secretary added. Both sides agreed to remain engaged at all levels in the coming days.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, also

attended the meeting.