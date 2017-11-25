Pakistan urges redoubling of global efforts to fight trafficking in persons

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 25 (APP):Pakistan has called for stepped up international cooperation among countries of origin, transit and destination to fight the “egregious crime” of trafficking in persons.

“Growing conflicts, economic inequality and the widening gap between the rich and the poor provide fertile ground to those who exploit human suffering,” Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations, told the UN Security Council, while underscoring the need to address root causes of conflict.

At the outset of the 15-member council’s debate on ‘Trafficking in Persons in Conflict Situations, she condemned the use of African migrants as slaves in Libya.

“We are appalled by recent reports that African migrants were exposed to the indignity of slavery, in Libya,” the Pakistani envoy said. “The international community must join ranks in fighting this scourge.”

Voicing concern over human trafficking as a consequence of conflict and its linkages with terrorist groups, she said that the scourge has also become a cause of friction among nations.

The unprecedented ease of communication and transportation in an increasingly globalized world enables human traffickers and terrorist networks, who operate like mafias, to permeate societies, Ambassador Lodhi said.

Noting UN secretary-general’s report about 24.2 million newly displaced by conflicts, she said that the spreading patterns of exploitation by terrorist groups call for redoubling efforts against this scourge and a united action by all the nations.

Underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to fight the crime of trafficking in persons in line with various international instruments, Ambassador Lodhi highlighted the Palermo Convention, the Palermo Protocol and Security Council resolution 2331 (2016).

Pakistan, she said, had implemented a national action plan for combating human trafficking and smuggling, along with a strategic framework and a strengthened trafficking related legislation.

Concerning the global compact for safe, orderly and regular migration, the Pakistani envoy expressed hope that the adoption of that instrument would help strengthen the existing global legal framework.

Long term political and financial commitments and support, as well as the Security Council’s efforts, were critical to help build States’ capacities.

“Additionally and above all, the Security Council, as the primary body tasked with maintaining peace and security, also needs to address the root causes of conflict to remove the grounds where such crimes breed,” she added.

Earlier, briefing the Security Council, top United Nations officials, including the Secretary-General and the head of the Organization’s anti-crime office, underscored the international community’s collective responsibility to stop criminals and terrorists from preying on vulnerable populations and migrants.

“Their brutality knows no bounds: sexual exploitation, forced labour, the removal of bodily organs and slavery are the tools of their trade,” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, alongside Yuri Federov, the head of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, connected via video conference.

“We must act urgently to protect the human rights and dignity of migrant populations, [bring] the perpetrators to justice, [and] increase humanitarian aid,” he added.

Fedotov, the Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, urged the international community for a global partnership against human trafficking.