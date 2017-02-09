Pakistan urges international community to take note of Indian belligerence

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): Pakistan on Thursday urged the
international community to take note of the “Indian belligerence
that continues to pose threat to peace in the region.”
The Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria told reporters
here at the weekly press briefing about the ongoing atrocities by
the Indian occupational forces on the civilians in Jammu and
Kashmir.
He said India was also constantly violating ceasefire at the
Line of Control, which resulted in loss of lives of the innocent
civilians.
He said the Indian occupation forces have also placed Hurriyat
Leaders under arrest to stop them from observing peaceful protest on
the anniversary of Afzal Guru and termed it “a case of miscarriage
of justice.”
He also pointed to the recent incident in which India Army
soldiers barged into a coaching centre in Lassipura village of
Pulwama district on Tuesday and thrashed students and teachers
mercilessly.
The students were dragged out and beaten ruthlessly with guns
injuring many, the spokesman said. He said the Indian police also
vandalized Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front office in the Kupwara
district.
The Foreign Office spokesman said the Joint Resistance
Leadership, Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik
have also called for a complete shutdown.
He said the shutdown would be observed to mark the martyrdom
of various Kashmiri leaders, who laid their lives for the legitimate
cause of Kashmiri people, protested against non-state subjects and
non Kashmiris running the medical centres.
He said meanwhile the members of High Court Bar association
have demanded settlement of Kashmir dispute in accordance with UNSC
Resolutions on Kashmir, under a UN supervised plebiscite.
The spokesman said the Kashmiris have rejected a draft bill by
the sham government that gives police Armed Forces (Special Powers)
Act (AFSPA) like powers, which he added would convert Jammu and
Kashmir into a more lawless state.
He termed it deplorable and pointed that the Association of
Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP) has identified 8000 Kashmiris
in IOK who have disappeared.
The Foreign Office spokesman also strongly condemned the
killing of six innocent Afghan Red Cross workers and extended
condolences and sympathies with the bereaved families.
Pakistan urges international community to take note of Indian belligerence
ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): Pakistan on Thursday urged the