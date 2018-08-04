Pakistan urged to take action against attackers of schools in Diamer district

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (APP):Human Rights Watch (HRW), a New York-based advocacy group, has urged Pakistan’s government to prosecute those responsible for attacking and burning down at least 12 schools in Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan, and to take steps to better protect students and teachers from violence.

“The devastating attacks on schools in Diamer highlight the dangers that many students and teachers in Pakistan face on a regular basis,” Bede Sheppard, deputy children’s rights director at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.

“The government should promptly investigate and prosecute these attacks and ensure that children have a safe place to attend school.”

HRW said Pakistan faces significant education challenges, with an estimated 25 million children out of school. Militant violence has disrupted the education of hundreds of thousands of children, particularly girls, and cited several cases.

“The Pakistani government should do all it can to deter future attacks on education, beginning with improving school security and providing the public with reliable information on threats,” Sheppard said.

“Attacks on education not only harm the students and families directly affected, but also have an incalculable long-term negative effect on Pakistani society.”