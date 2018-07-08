Pakistan urged to make efforts to public UN Human Rights report on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (APP):All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter

on Sunday paid tributes to young Kashmiri Freedom fighter

Burhan Muzaffar Wani Shaheed on his 2nd martyrdom anniversary.

To observe martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani the

APHC had organized a protest rally which was started here from State Life

Building (Blue Area) and culminated at D-Chowk.

The protest rally was largely attended by APHC leaders, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and

Kashmir (AJK), members of civil society and general public at large.

Addressing the gathering, the leaders termed Wani’s sacrifice a life

infusing force to the Kashmir Freedom Movement.

They said that India was using terrible means to crush the indigenous movement in Indian

occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoK).

The Indian Army Chief clearly accepted the fact that violence and suppression had failed in yielding desired results in IOK to end the freedom movement, they added.

The speakers lamented the cold silence of Muslim world; worldwide

human rights watch dogs and international community on Indian

atrocities in IOK. They claimed that Indian forces had tried to make

the pellet guns recognized as not dangerous weapon to dodge the world

while it had left no single member of the society including children,

young women and men torture free in the occupied state.

Addressing the rally, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan urged the

government of Pakistan to play its role for making the United Nations

Human Rights report on Kashmir public. It should direct its diplomats

to make affective lobby around the world to highlight Indian massacre

in IoK.

He reiterated his commitment with Pakistan and quoted Quaid-e-Azam’s

statement after his Srinagar’s visit in 1944 where Quaid reaching Bara

Kahu said that Kasmir would be the capital of Pakistan.

He remained determined to support the Kashmiris of IoK and also

demanded Pakistanis to stand beside them in their freedom movement.

To a question he said the international community particularly

European countries had sympathies for tyrannized Kashmiris facing

obliterating violence and killing by the Indian Armed Forces in IoK.

They had also supported Kashmir cause while India black mailed most of

the European states in the name of boycott from various economic and

business agreements.

The AJK premier said he made it clear to them that they have to either

safeguard their economic interests or support the humanitarian cause

of Kashmiris.

The participants chanted slogans against the massive human rights

violation and killing of innocent unarmed civilians and called upon

the world to take notice of the use of force by the brutal Indian

occupied forces. They said that Wani’s martyrdom infused new life to

the freedom movement of Kashmir.