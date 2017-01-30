Pakistan urged not to be complacent in its efforts to eradicate leprosy

KARACHI, Jan. 30 (APP): Pakistan is the first country in the region to achieve the target of leprosy control and also fast on its way to the elimination of the bacterial disease.

Dr Ruth Pfau, the key figure in the fight against leprosy and protecting locals against it for past more than 60 years, talking to media said the country had successfully managed to maintain its leprosy Control status for past 21 years.

Mentioning that leprosy elimination is also successfully being achieved in the country, she reminded that elimination was not the end of the disease.

“It must be remembered that incubation period of the disease is comparatively long and it usually takes about three to five years

for symptoms to appear after coming into contact with the leprosy-causing bacteria,” she said adding that some people do not develop symptoms until 20 years later.

Leprosy’s long incubation period, she said, made it very difficult

for doctors to determine when and where a person with leprosy got

infected.

“This demands that people across the country do away with stigma

attached to the disease and tendency to ostracize the sufferer is

efficiently curtailed so that people suspected to be affected may

approach the doctors without any fear or apprehension,” she stressed.

Accompanied by Dr. Ali Murtaza and Mervyn Lobo, actively engaged

in Leprosy eradication efforts, Dr Ruth Pfau also urged the

authorities concerned to discuss threadbare and consequently adopt

the draft of country specific leprosy eradication strategy, developed

by Marie Adelaide Leprosy Center.

The health experts said there were also many challenges in terms

of physical and social rehabilitation of the affected people, which

would go on even in the post elimination phase.

Attributing achievement of gradual elimination of leprosy in the

country to the concerted efforts by a team of committed workers, they

said since inception of leprosy eradication programme more than 56,780 leprosy patients were registered in 157 MALC Leprosy Centres.

Of these patients 99% were said to have completed their treatment

and 88% were confirmed to be fully recovered, they added.

Dr. Ali Murtaza, Member Executive Council, MALC and Incharge of

its TB/Blindness Control Programme, said currently there are no more

than 531 leprosy patients under-treatment.

This was said to be in a situation when about 400 to 500 new

leprosy patients were registered every year in different parts of the

country and are treated free of cost, he added.

“It is, however, feared, that there may be around 2000 people

across the affected by slowing growing bacteria “Mycobacterium Lebrae”

that causes Leprosy,” he said.

The speakers also mentioned that World Leprosy Day 2017 is being

observed on Sunday and that WHO under its four year Leprosy Eradication Strategy has sought Zero Transmission, Zero Disability in girls and boys and Zero Discrimination.