Prudent policies ensured decade’s highest growth of 5.3% in 2016-17: Dar

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): The country’s Gross Domestic

Product (GDP) recorded ten-year highest growth of 5.3 percent

during the outgoing fiscal year (2016-17) in the wake of

growth-oriented initiatives and prudent economic policies, introduced

by the PML-N government.

“Pakistan has seen a visible turnaround over the last four

years due to successful implementation of a comprehensive programme

of economic revival,” Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said while

launching Pakistan Economic Survey for the outgoing fiscal year

(2016-17) here this afternoon.

The minister – flanked by Secretary Finance Division, Tariq

Bajwa, Parliamentary Secretary for Finance, Rana Afzal and other

officials of the ministry – said as compared to 2013, the

country’s economy was in an impressive condition today, achieving

higher growth, also endorsed by the world.

“The growth rate was just 3 percent in 2013, which has now

risen to 5.3 percent and this growth is also being acknowledged

at the world level,” he said.

The Finance Minister said that the overall size of

country’s economy has crossed the threshold of $300 billion

during the current year, which was a healthy sign.

Keeping in view the current pace of economic growth,

the GDP growth rate target for the upcoming year (2017-18) has

been fixed at 6 percent, the minister said hoping that the target

would not only be achieved but also exceed.

He said that during the outgoing year (2016-17), the

agriculture sector posted a growth of 3.46 per cent, which was a

positive sign and attributed the growth to Kissan Package announced

in the last budget.

Dar said cotton production grew by 7.6 percent, wheat by 0.5

percent, rice 0.7 percent, sugarcane 4.4 percent and maize 16.3

percent.

The livestock sector, he said, witnessed growth of 3.43

percent, while fishing and forestry sector grew by 1.23 percent and

14.49 percent respectively.

Agricultural Credit disbursement in 2016-17 grew by 22.7

percent as compared to the same period of last year.

Dar said the large scale manufacturing grew by 5.06 percent

compared to 4.64 percent last year.

He said the headline inflation Consumer Price Index (CPI)

averaged at 4.1 percent during July-April 2017 against target of 6

percent, showing that inflation will remain below the target.

He said during the current fiscal year, Pakistan’s imports

showed rising trend at relatively fast rate (18.7 percent) due to

increased economic activity as part of China Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC) project.

He said that as per the estimates the import by end of this

fiscal year would remain at $45.4 billion.

The finance minister said remittances reached $14.1 billion

compared to $14.4 billion last year, adding that the capital and

financial accounts recorded surplus of $5.1 billion, which was

significantly higher than the surplus of $3.6 billion last year.

In October of fiscal year 2017, he said, foreign exchange

reserves hit all time high at $24.3 billion, of which net reserves

with State Bank of Pakistan were $18.93 billion and scheduled bank

$5.10 billion.

The high level of foreign exchange reserves, a sign of

economic stability, has been achieved due to deep-rooted and

comprehensive foreign policies and reforms, undertaken by the

government.

The minister said the foreign direct investment grew by 12.4

percent and reached $1.6 billion in a nine-month period.

The per capita income in dollar terms has increased from $

1,531 in FY 2016 to $ 1,629 in FY 2017, showing an increase of 6.4

percent in FY 2017.

Dar said the government took a number of growth-oriented

measures to achieve sustainable and inclusive growth, adding that

the initiatives included National Power Policy, Kissan Package,

Automotive Policy, Textile Policy, Strategic Trade Policy Framework

2015-18, Domestic Resource Mobilization Strategy, Public Sector

Entity Reforms Strategy, CPEC and National Financial inclusion

strategy.

Talking about fiscal development, the minister said, the

government focused on correcting the fiscal imbalances by adopting

prudent expenditures management and revenue mobilization strategy.

Overall fiscal deficit narrowed to 4.6 percent of GDP in FY

2016, reflecting sustainable consolidation since FY2013. The

minister said that during July-March FY2016-17, fiscal deficit stood

at 3.9 percent of GDP.

The minister said that during July-March FY17, total

expenditures stood at Rs4,383.6 billion (13.8 percent of GDP)

against Rs3,971.3 billion (13.6 percent of GDP) in the same period

of last year.

The current expenditure stood at Rs3,605.1 billion during the

first nine months against Rs3,407 billion last year while the

development expenditure and net lending amounted to Rs769.6 billion

compared to Rs710.2 billion last year.

The expenditures under PSDP have posted a growth of 19.8

percent and reached to Rs746.6 billion in nine months compared to

Rs623.4 billion last year.

Total revenues, Dar said, are expected to reach Rs5,347.1

billion, of which the tax revenues are budgeted to remain at

Rs4,306.1 billion and non-tax revenues at Rs1,041 billion during the

current year.

He added that during the period from July-March, total

revenues stood at Rs3,145.5 billion against Rs2,961.9 billion in the

same period of last year, showing growth of 6.2 percent.

The investment to GDP has reached to 15.78 percent during the

financial year 2016-17 and reached to the level of Rs5026 billion

compared to the investment of Rs4526 billion last year.

The minister said that keeping in view the macroeconomic

stability during July-March, SBP maintained the policy rate at 5.75

percent, which is the lowest rate since early 1970s.

The minister said that Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has been

ranked first in Asia and fifth best performing market in the world

in year 2016 as assessed by Bloomberg, adding that PSX touched

53,000 level on May 24.

The market capitalization increased from Rs7,588.47 billion on

June 30, 2016 to Rs10,044.07 billion on May 8, 2017, he said adding

that the market outperformed during the current year among leading

global stock markets, more specially in Asian region.

Referring to the social safety nets, the minister said that

government has prioritized 17 pro-poor sectors through the Medium

Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF). Expenditure on pro-poor sectors

in 2012-13 was Rs1913.3 billion, which is 8.5 percent of the GDP.

During 2015-16, total expenditures of these sectors reached to

Rs2,694.7 billion, which was 9.3 percent of GDP.

The minister said that during the nine months of the current

fiscal year, Rs1,017.5 billion expenditures have been made in these

sectors.

He said that the number of beneficiaries in BISP has increased

from 1.7 million in FY2009 to 5.42 million this year, adding the

disbursements increased from Rs16 billion in FY2009 to Rs115 billion

this year.

He said that the government had also special focus on

education, health and nutrition and a number of programmes have been

implemented during the outgoing fiscal year for the development of

these sectors.

Pakistan has achieved progressive and significant improvement

in country’s overall security due to successful counter terrorism

efforts of the government under framework of comprehensive

National Action Plan (NAP), backed by an extensive and highly

effective counter terrorism operation Zarb-e-Azb by armed forces,

and actions by other security and law enforcement agencies and

intelligence-based operations across the country.