Pakistan-Ukraine to produce modern battle tanks

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP): Pakistan with the assistance of
Ukraine would produce modern battle tanks, as per Memorandum of
Understanding (MoU) reached at UAE on Tuesday.
Pakistan and Ukraine will cooperate in building, modifying,
rebuilding and upgrading tanks in Pakistan, this was stated in an
official communication by the Ministry of Defence Production (MoDP)
to the media here.
The MoU to this effect was signed between Pakistan and Ukraine
for Defence cooperation between the two countries. The Chairman
Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) on behalf of Pakistan signed MoU with
the concerned Ukrainian official.
Minister MoDP Rana Tanvir Hussain, who is currently on a visit
to UAE to attend the ongoing International Defence Exhibition and
Conference (IDEX), on the sidelines of the exhibition held meetings
with his counterparts representing numerous nations.
At a meeting with Minister of Public Affairs South Africa, Ms.
Lynn Brown, Minister MoDP discussed matters of mutual interest.
Minister MoDP extended invitation to the South African Minister to
visit to Pakistan which she accordingly conceded to.
The Minister had a separate meeting with Minister for Trade
and Industry of Czech Republic and discussed matters of bilateral
importance.
Earlier the Minister visited the stall of world fame defence
production companies like, Aalisons Transmission, Docking, Rockwell
Collins and Northrop Gruman.
