Pakistan, Ukraine to join hands in curbing corruption: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, April 14 (APP): Pakistan and Ukraine have
principally agreed to join hands to ensure good governance,
transparency and to curb corrupt practices in the government
system.
Ukrainian Ambassador to Pakistan, Volodymyr Lakomov in
an interview here Friday said that National Accountability of
Bureau of Pakistan (NAB) and National Anti-Corruption Bureau of
Ukraine (NABU) would soon sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)
to check corruption by employing modern digital technology.
Both countries would take benefit from their experiences
and techniques as Ukrainian government employees are accountable
to the public, he said.
Every employee declares his/her assets and expenditures to
the NABU monthly, which can be challenged by any citizen. This
had helped a lot in discouraging corruption in the government
employees, he remarked.
Talking about the mutual trade with Pakistan, the Ambassador
admitted that it was much below the existing potential. That is
why, he added, “we intend to raise it to US $ 1 billion during
the next five years.”
In this connection, he said that Pakistan-Ukraine Business
Council has been given the task to improve its outreach to help
establish right business-to-business contacts and facilitations
to the businessmen of the two countries.
He informed that Ukraine has 5 percent Muslim population
which enjoys complete religious freedom and working without
any discrimination. He added that his country has a strong
defense ties with Pakistan. “Recently, we had signed defense
agreements to the tune of $600 million in Dubai exhibition.”
Volodymyr Lakomov, appreciating the sacrifices and
endeavours of Pakistan against the terrorism said that
Pakistan is a peaceful country.
Replying to a query, he said both states have an agreement
to share space technology and in this regard the system of
space technology has been installed in the different universities
of Pakistan so that the students could be equipped with modern
and updated knowledge of space technology.
To a question, he said that Kashmir dispute between Pakistan
and India should be resolved as per the wishes of the Kashmiries
and in accordance with the United Nations’ Security Council
Resolutions to ensure peace in the region. It is in the direct
interest of the two neighbouring countries as well as all the
states in the region, he remarked.
Terming the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as an
attractive venture for all the countries in the region, he said
that Ukraine was keenly gathering facts and opportunities so
that it could participate in this mega project. Ukrainians food
Restaurant would be set up at Gwadar to enhance the existing
friendly ties between the two countries, he added.
To a question, he said that over 5000 Pakistani students
are getting education in different fields including medical,
engineering and space technology from the various universities
of Ukraine.
He said that Ukraine was currently importing Sunflower oil,
steel products, heavy engine machinery and dairy products, while
Pakistan was exporting textile, oranges, rice, plastic and
surgical instruments.
To a question, he said that the number of Pakistani visitors
to Ukraine was increasing due to easy business visa regime.
Valadymyr Lakomov said that after the Russian aggression over
10,000 people had been killed including security personnel, civilians besides billion dollars damages due to destruction of the buildings and other infrastructure.
Pakistan, Ukraine to join hands in curbing corruption: Envoy
