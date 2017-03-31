Pakistan-UK trade relations discussed

ISLAMABAD, March 31, (APP): Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), Syed Ibne Abbas met British Minister of State for International Trade Rt Greg Hands at the House of Commons.

According to a message received here Friday, the meeting focused on

up-scaling the post Brexit commercial relations between the two countries.

The upcoming Pakistan visit of Greg Hands, during which dialogue on

Pakistan-UK future trading relationship would be initiated, was discussed in detail.

During the meeting, “Business Roundtable on UK Business Participation

in CPEC” being organized by Department of International Trade (DIT), on April 4, 2017 was also brainstormed.

It was agreed to maintain the momentum for enhanced commercial relations between the two countries, including working towards meeting the target of 4 billion as agreed during the latest review of Enhanced Strategic Dialogues (ESD) between the two countries.

The high commissioner updated the minister on the proposed investment conference which the High Commission had planned to hold this September in collaboration with the Office of Lord Mayor of London at the Mansion House.

The British minister assured the high commissioner of DIT support for

this initiative.

The UK is the third largest destination of Pakistan’s export products.

During last year our exports to the British market witnessed a healthy growth of 8%. Continuity of strong bilateral commercial relations in post Brexit period is the top priority of both the governments.