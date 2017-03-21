Pakistan, UK enjoy stable, diverse relationship: Nisar

ISLAMABAD, March 21 (APP): Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Tuesday said Pakistan and United Kingdom (UK) enjoyed stable relations and visit of Home Secretary Amber Rudd would further strengthen ties in diverse fields.

Addressing a joint press conference after holding talks with Amber Rudd, he said nothing serious had affected bilateral ties, however there were certain irritants and roadblocks and the two sides had resolved to address the issues.

“I am extremely satisfied on discussion with British counterpart. There is understanding of each other’s viewpoint,” he said mentioning talks with home secretary.

Matters relating to security, counter-terrorism and immigration came under discussion during the meeting.

Chaudhry Nisar hoped that bilateral relations between the UK and Pakistan would be carried forward by two respective ministries and governments.

He appreciated role and proactive leadership of former home secretary and current Prime Minister of UK Theresa May who made many visits to Pakistan and she had many well wishers.

The minister said, “We are looking to Prime Minister’s visit to Pakistan in very future.”

He said the visit of British home secretary would give a new impetus to bilateral relations between the UK and Pakistan.

He said the UK was amongst a few countries where Pakistan’s viewpoint was largely understood and acknowledged.

“Pakistan wants legal and diplomatic solution of all hurdles in way of better relations between the two countries,” he said.

The minister said Pakistan would welcome every move to further promote bilateral ties between the two nations and strengthen implementation of law on equal grounds.

Pakistan and Britain had long history of bilateral relations, he said adding both sides had signed two agreements during the talks.

In her brief statement, Home Secretary Amber Rudd said she had very constructive discussions with Chaudhry Nisar, adding, “We want to continue our partnership and increase cooperation with in diverse fields with Pakistan.”

She said two percent population of country had its roots in Pakistan, adding there were significant opportunities for mutual economic growth as Pakistan was growing.

Expressing her commitment to closely working with Pakistan, she said she looked forward to increasing mutual understanding between the two countries.

She noted that there was increased security for people of Pakistan and the UK because of efforts made by the government of Pakistan and interior minister played important role in improving security situation in Pakistan.

“Both countries want to ensure that our borders remain secured for people who travel between the two countries. We talked about security of new Islamabad airport.”

She extended congratulations on Pakistan Day and 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Answering a question, she said issue of Altaf Hussain was being reviewed seriously while requests for justice sent by Pakistan were also being considered.

Home secretary said, “British laws have no exemption. I have assured the minister, action would be taken upon their requests of justice without any discrimination.”

When asked about further promotion of bilateral ties, both Chaudhry Nisar and Amber Rudd said efforts were being made in this regard.

Chaudhry Nisar said more bilateral visits would be arranged specially for further promoting trade relations between the two countries.