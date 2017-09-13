Pakistan, UK agree to further strengthen bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, Sep 13 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence

Production Rana Tanveer Hussain and UK Minister of State for Armed

Forces Mark Lancaster Wednesday agreed on further strengthening

bilateral relations of Pakistan and United Kingdom.

According to a press release, they discussed issues of mutual

interest during the meeting.

Rana Tanveer Hussain identified various fields in which both

countries can further boost bilateral cooperation.

He said that joint production projects should be started to

expand ties.

The minister also met Chief Executive Officer Marshall

Aerospace and Defence Group, an aircraft maintenance, modification

and design company located at Cambridge Airport, which also owns and

operates the Cambridge airport.

The minister was on a five-day visit to attend Defence and

Security Equipment International Exhibition.

He was attending the exhibition on the invitation of

Department for International Trade, Defence and Security

Organization.

Earlier, the minister also attended the inaugural ceremony of

the Defence and Security Equipment International exhibition and also

visited various companies’ stalls.

He also visited the stall of Pakistan Ordnance Factory.