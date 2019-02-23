Pakistan, UAE navies conduct joint exercise ‘NASL AL BAHR’

ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP):Pakistan Navy flotilla comprising Pakistan Navy ships TARIQ and HIMMAT visited Abu Dhabi to participate in International Defence Exhibition (IDEX)/ Naval Defence Exhibition(NAVDEX) and bilateral exercise ‘NASL AL BAHR.’

“The IDEX/NAVDEX-19 is one of the leading trade shows for defence technology in the region. It is an ideal platform to exhibit leading edge military technology and share ideas in the rapidly developing world,” a Pakistan Navy (PN) press release said here Saturday.