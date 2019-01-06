Pakistan, UAE finalize talks on building oil refinery : Fawad





ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said the United Arab Emirates (UAE) would build an oil refinery in Pakistan, and talks for the huge investment had been finalized during the visit of Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Talking to media persons here, the minister said the UAE had already announced $3 billion cash support to help Pakistan overcome its balance of payment crisis while the provision of oil facility on deferred payment was under discussion.